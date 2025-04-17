BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Next-gen digital services and consulting company Infosys Ltd. (INFY) Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire The Missing Link, an Australian cybersecurity services specialist firm. The financial aspects of the deal is not revealed.The company said the strategic investment would strengthens its cybersecurity capabilities, and would bolster its presence in Australian market.The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team, and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre.Infosys expects that together with The Missing Link, it would be able to offer clients full-stack cybersecurity services covering all aspects of a customer's business, data, systems and networks.The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX