WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $614.85 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $847.38 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 10.8% to $3.289 billion from $3.687 billion last year.Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $614.85 Mln. vs. $847.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.289 Bln vs. $3.687 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX