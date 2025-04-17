EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Result of AGM

BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025 poll results BP p.l.c. held its AGM on 17 April 2025 and announces the results of the voting below. In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection.

Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted*

Votes Withheld** Resolution 1: Annual Report and Accounts 9,078,414,693 97.60 223,259,294 2.40 9,301,673,987 58.02 38,829,961 Resolution 2: Directors' remuneration report 8,889,116,170 95.54 414,681,944 4.46 9,303,798,114 58.04 36,686,921 Resolution 3: To re-elect Helge Lund as a director*** 7,038,590,935 75.72 2,257,012,550 24.28 9,295,603,485 57.98 44,899,164 Resolution 4: To re-elect Murray Auchincloss as a director 8,701,952,469 97.28 243,037,484 2.72 8,944,989,953 55.80 395,511,861 Resolution 5: To re-elect Kate Thomson as a director 9,191,792,159 98.67 124,036,365 1.33 9,315,828,524 58.11 24,673,290 Resolution 6: To re-elect Dame Amanda Blanc as a director 8,639,007,982 95.64 393,577,935 4.36 9,032,585,917 56.34 307,909,187 Resolution 7: To re-elect Tushar Morzaria as a director 8,895,905,650 95.54 415,626,920 4.46 9,311,532,570 58.08 28,958,740 Resolution 8: To re-elect Melody Meyer as a director 8,651,712,219 92.90 660,888,420 7.10 9,312,600,639 58.09 27,890,663 Resolution 9: To re-elect Pamela Daley as a director 8,962,565,167 96.24 349,740,269 3.76 9,312,305,436 58.09 28,185,867 Resolution 10: To re-elect Karen Richardson as a director 9,044,374,295 97.14 266,401,115 2.86 9,310,775,410 58.08 29,722,610 Resolution 11: To re-elect Satish Pai as a director 9,069,372,771 97.41 241,202,341 2.59 9,310,575,112 58.08 29,922,902 Resolution 12: To re-elect Hina Nagarajan as a director 9,072,450,547 97.44 237,977,596 2.56 9,310,428,143 58.08 30,069,876 Resolution 13: To re-elect Dr Johannes Teyssen as a director 9,031,721,064 97.00 279,309,927 3.00 9,311,030,991 58.08 29,465,978 Resolution 14: To elect Ian Tyler as a director 9,048,789,382 97.19 261,550,080 2.81 9,310,339,462 58.08 30,158,557 Resolution 15: Reappointment of auditor 9,093,732,383 97.72 212,291,956 2.28 9,306,024,339 58.05 34,523,812 Resolution 16: Remuneration of auditor 9,259,537,642 99.45 50,859,551 0.55 9,310,397,193 58.08 30,088,921 Resolution 17: Political donations and political expenditure 9,019,721,070 97.33 247,755,323 2.67 9,267,476,393 57.81 73,010,401 Resolution 18: Approval of the BP Share Award Plan 2025 9,203,073,538 98.91 101,647,483 1.09 9,304,721,021 58.04 35,765,775 Resolution 19: Approval of the BP Global Share Match 2025 9,212,295,126 99.02 91,419,580 0.98 9,303,714,706 58.03 36,772,091 Resolution 20: Directors' authority to allot shares (section 551) 8,904,799,957 95.73 397,176,897 4.27 9,301,976,854 58.02 38,509,938 Resolution 21: Special resolution: Authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights (section 561) 9,153,285,585 98.63 126,790,308 1.37 9,280,075,893 57.89 60,410,900 Resolution 22: Special resolution: Additional authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights (section 561) 9,157,512,880 98.67 123,691,364 1.33 9,281,204,244 57.89 59,282,549 Resolution 23: Special resolution: Share buyback 9,249,104,789 99.35 60,413,572 0.65 9,309,518,361 58.07 30,967,018 Resolution 24: Special resolution: Notice of general meetings 8,734,442,138 93.79 578,076,319 6.21 9,312,518,457 58.09 27,960,209



* Total voting rights of the shares in issue excluding Treasury shares as at 15 April 2025 (being the time at which shareholders had to be on the Company's shareholder register in order to be eligible to vote): 16,031,310,455. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held and two votes for every £5 in nominal amount of bp preference shares held. ** Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution. *** On 4 April 2025, bp announced that the board of directors had initiated a succession process to select a new chair, after Helge Lund informed the board of his intention to step down in due course. The succession process is well underway. Whilst it progresses, the board will continue to consult with its shareholders to understand the reason behind the result for resolution 3 on the re-election of Helge Lund and will provide an update on the views received from shareholders and the actions taken within six months of today's meeting. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



