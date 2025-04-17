WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Thursday announced that Anthropic will use Palantir's FedStart platform to offer its Claude AI application to U.S. government agencies at FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) security standards.Claude for Enterprise is tailored for secure, scalable AI use across complex workflows. FedStart helps tech companies fast-track federal compliance and market entry by running their solutions within Palantir's accredited environments. This partnership enables Anthropic to soon offer Claude to millions of federal employees to improve data analysis, writing, and problem-solving.The Claude AI system will be hosted on Google Cloud, utilizing a multi-cloud approach, including Amazon Bedrock and Vertex AI, for flexible and secure deployment across platforms.Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut highlighted the collaboration's ability to deliver scalable, secure AI on enterprise-grade infrastructure. Anthropic's Head of Public Sector, Thiyagu Ramasamy, emphasized FedStart's role in enabling federal agencies to use Claude with commercial-grade capabilities while meeting strict compliance.Palantir U.S. Government President Akash Jain underscored FedStart's mission to accelerate government access to cutting-edge tech, noting Anthropic as a global leader in AI. This builds on their earlier collaboration hosting Claude on IL6 environments via AWS.Claude will soon be accessible to federal agencies, combining strong security with enterprise-level AI performance.PLTR is currently trading at $93.44 or 0.79% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX