Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Showcases Certified Products for Earth Month

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / As part of its Recipe for Change impact framework, Albertsons Companies is educating customers in an Earth Month Instagram post by showcasing a variety of products with on-pack labels and certifications. These certifications include USDA Organic Certified, Fair Trade USA Certified, Responsible Choice and EPA Safer Choice Certified. Albertsons Cos. also features its Own Brands packaged salad with trays made from recycled plastic.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

