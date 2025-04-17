BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), (the "Company") the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Adjusted net income, a Non-GAAP financial metric, was $2.9 million for both quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.

Financial Highlights

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were 0.92% and 4.28%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.16% and 5.14%, respectively.

Net Loans increased $12.0 million, or 1.65% to $741.3 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Deposits increased $6.4 million, or 0.98%, from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $657.9 million at March 31, 2025.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $297,000 consisting of a $351,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) - loans, a $53,000 recovery to the ACL-unfunded commitments and a $1,000 recovery to the ACL - for held-to-maturity securities. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18,000 consisting of ($133,000) in the ACL - loans, $152,000 in the ACL-unfunded commitments and ($1,000) in the ACL - HTM Securities.

The Company completed the stock repurchase program previously announced on July 30, 2024 with the repurchase of 50,038 shares in January 2025 at an average cost of $17.08. The Company announced the adoption of a second stock repurchase program on April 4, 2025.

Financial Condition

Total Assets. Total assets were $921.9 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $10.1 million, or 1.11%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $12.0 million increase in loans receivable partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in securities available for sale. The loan growth in the quarter was funded by an increase in deposits and quarterly net income.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $320,000 or 0.5%, to $70.8 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.

Net Loans Receivable. Net loans receivable increased $12.0 million, or 1.65%, to $741.3 million at March 31, 2025 from $729.2 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in commercial and industrial loans of $9.9 million, investor commercial real estate loans of $4.3 million and owner occupied one-to four-family loans of $3.0 million offset decreases in non-owner occupied one- to four-family loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale ("AFS") decreased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, to $35.2 million at March 31, 2025 from $37.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to new purchases not fully replacing maturities and paydowns in the portfolio. Securities held-to-maturity were relatively unchanged at $5.9 million.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities increased $7.6 million or 1.1%, to $723.9 million at March 31, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in total deposits of $6.4 million, and an increase in escrow accounts and other accrued balances.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $6.4 million, or 0.98%, to $657.9 million at March 31, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $6.5 million, or 5.0%, to $136.3 million at March 31, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged at $521.6 million.

Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings. The Company had $15 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $2.6 million, or 1.3%, to $198.1 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to net income and somewhat offset by share repurchases.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2025 totaled $5.0 million consisting of $4.8 million in nonperforming loans and $158,000 in foreclosed real estate, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in foreclosed real estate. At March 31 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.9 million, which represented 1.18% of total loans and 183.9% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $8.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 4.12% compared to 3.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income totaled $530,000 compared to $578,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $6.2 million compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Compensation and benefits expenses increased $1.4 million, or 44.6% due to increases in salaries and the $1.2 million cost of the equity awards granted after the stockholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. Professional fees increased $119,000 or 106.3% primarily due to a recovery in 2024 of previously expensed legal fees of $109,000 on the disposition of a problem loan. Other expenses decreased $271,000 or 43.2%.

Income taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, income tax expense was $599,000 for an effective tax rate of 22.2%. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, income tax expense was $1.0 million for an effective tax rate of 28.5%. The lower rate is due to an accrual adjustment made in the current quarter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and the failure to retain or attract employees.

BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee

Chief Financial Officer

(410) 477- 5000

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 4.28 % 5.14 % Interest rate spread(2) 3.37 % 3.10 % Net interest margin(3) 4.12 % 3.91 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.70 % 2.23 % Efficiency ratio(4) 67.36 % 52.75 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 148.50 % 154.58 % Average equity to average assets 21.40 % 22.61 % Credit Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.18 % 1.20 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 183.87 % 79.16 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year 0.00 % -0.01 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.64 % 1.52 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.52 % 1.20 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.53 % 1.22 %

Other: Number of offices 13 13 Number of full-time equivalent employees 109 112 (1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) Assets Cash $ 8,568 $ 5,842 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 62,252 64,658 Cash and cash equivalents 70,820 70,500 Equity Investment 408 391 Securities available for sale 35,185 37,259 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,191 and $5,171, ACL of $3 and $4) 5,909 5,979 Loans held for maturity 750,174 737,760 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,888 ) (8,522 ) Net Loans 741,286 729,238 Foreclosed real estate 158 159 Premises and equipment, net 13,243 13,224 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost 1,385 1,366 Investment in life insurance 20,145 20,058 Accrued interest receivable 3,121 3,161 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible assets, net 786 831 Deferred tax assets, net 8,989 8,899 Other assets 6,083 6,336 Total assets $ 921,938 $ 911,821 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 136,261 $ 129,724 Interest-bearing deposits 521,635 521,767 Total deposits 657,896 651,491 FHLB borrowings 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debentures 34,922 34,883 Other liabilities 16,047 14,948 Total liabilities 723,865 716,322 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 10,594,044 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 106 106 Paid-in capital 94,915 94,679 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (7,115 ) (7,160 ) Retained earnings 111,594 109,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,427 ) (1,621 ) Total stockholders' equity 198,073 195,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 921,938 $ 911,821

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Interest Income 2025 2024 Loans, including fees $ 10,741 $ 9,782 Investment securities available for sale 350 306 Investment securities held to maturity 47 92 Other interest income 743 824 Total interest income 11,881 11,004 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,601 1,986 Interest on FHLB borrowings 171 - Interest on Subordinated debentures 466 1,055 Total interest expense 3,238 3,041 Net interest income 8,643 7,963 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 297 18 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,346 7,945 Noninterest Income Service fees on deposits 103 103 Fees from debit cards 164 171 Income from investment in life insurance 87 87 Other income 176 217 Total noninterest income 530 578 Noninterest Expense Compensation and related benefits 4,524 3,129 Occupancy 444 438 Data processing 397 377 Advertising 6 5 Professional fees 231 112 Equipment 91 102 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs 3 5 Amortization of intangible assets 45 45 FDIC insurance premiums 81 83 Other expense 356 627 Total noninterest expense 6,178 4,923 Net income before tax 2,698 3,600 Income tax expense 599 1,026 Net income $ 2,099 $ 2,574 Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.24

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended March 31,

'(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 739,666 $ 10,741 5.89 % $ 708,367 $ 9,782 5.54 % Securities available-for-sale 36,884 350 3.85 % 34,045 306 3.61 % Securities held-to-maturity 7,323 47 2.60 % 10,815 92 3.41 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 66,832 743 4.51 % 62,681 824 5.28 % Total interest-earning assets 850,705 11,881 5.66 % 815,908 11,004 5.41 % Noninterest-earning assets 65,008 67,460 Total assets $ 915,713 $ 883,368 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 80,149 171 0.87 % $ 84,550 236 1.12 % Savings deposits 122,458 99 0.33 % 146,629 65 0.18 % Money market deposits 124,962 764 2.48 % 87,738 352 1.61 % Certificates of deposit 195,379 1,567 3.52 % 173,093 1,333 3.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 522,948 2,601 2.02 % 492,010 1,986 1.62 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 171 4.62 % - - - Subordinated debentures 34,905 466 5.41 % 35,805 1,055 11.82 % Total borrowings 49,905 637 5.18 % 35,805 1,055 11.82 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 572,853 3,238 2.29 % 527,815 3,041 2.31 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 131,981 139,691 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 14,941 16,142 Total liabilities 719,775 683,648 Equity 195,938 199,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 915,713 $ 883,368 Net interest income $ 8,643 $ 7,963 Net interest rate spread 3.37 % 3.10 % Net interest-earning assets $ 277,852 $ 288,093 Net interest margin 4.12 % 3.91 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 148.50 % 154.58 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS

'(Dollars in thousands)

QTR QTR 3/31/2025 3/31/2024 Beginning Balance $ 8,522 $ 8,554 Provision for credit loss -loans 351 (133 ) Net Charge-offs (recoveries): Owner Occupied 1-4 (3 ) (52 ) Non-Owner Occupied 1-4 (16 ) (29 ) Investor Commercial Real Estate - - OO Commercial Real Estate - (2 ) Construction & Land (1 ) (1 ) Farm Loans - - Marine & Consumer 5 (1 ) Guaranteed by the US Gov't - - Commercial - - Net charge-offs (recoveries) (15 ) (85 ) Ending Balance- ACL for Loans $ 8,888 $ 8,506 Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 299 360 Balance Reserve for HTM Securities 3 5 Total ACL $ 9,190 $ 8,871 Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments (53 ) 152 Provision expense for HTM Securities (1 ) (1 ) Total other provision expense $ (54 ) $ 151 Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses $ 297 $ 18

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,099 $ 2,574 Plus(minus) tax adjusted items: Write-off of FMV adjustment on pay-off of acquired junior subordinated debt - tax adjusted - 404 2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted 857 - Non GAAP adjusted net income $ 2,956 $ 2,978

