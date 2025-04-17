BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), (the "Company") the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Adjusted net income, a Non-GAAP financial metric, was $2.9 million for both quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.
Financial Highlights
Return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were 0.92% and 4.28%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.16% and 5.14%, respectively.
Net Loans increased $12.0 million, or 1.65% to $741.3 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024.
Deposits increased $6.4 million, or 0.98%, from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $657.9 million at March 31, 2025.
In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $297,000 consisting of a $351,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) - loans, a $53,000 recovery to the ACL-unfunded commitments and a $1,000 recovery to the ACL - for held-to-maturity securities. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18,000 consisting of ($133,000) in the ACL - loans, $152,000 in the ACL-unfunded commitments and ($1,000) in the ACL - HTM Securities.
The Company completed the stock repurchase program previously announced on July 30, 2024 with the repurchase of 50,038 shares in January 2025 at an average cost of $17.08. The Company announced the adoption of a second stock repurchase program on April 4, 2025.
Financial Condition
Total Assets. Total assets were $921.9 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $10.1 million, or 1.11%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $12.0 million increase in loans receivable partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in securities available for sale. The loan growth in the quarter was funded by an increase in deposits and quarterly net income.
Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $320,000 or 0.5%, to $70.8 million at March 31, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024.
Net Loans Receivable. Net loans receivable increased $12.0 million, or 1.65%, to $741.3 million at March 31, 2025 from $729.2 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in commercial and industrial loans of $9.9 million, investor commercial real estate loans of $4.3 million and owner occupied one-to four-family loans of $3.0 million offset decreases in non-owner occupied one- to four-family loans.
Securities. Securities available for sale ("AFS") decreased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, to $35.2 million at March 31, 2025 from $37.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to new purchases not fully replacing maturities and paydowns in the portfolio. Securities held-to-maturity were relatively unchanged at $5.9 million.
Total Liabilities. Total liabilities increased $7.6 million or 1.1%, to $723.9 million at March 31, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in total deposits of $6.4 million, and an increase in escrow accounts and other accrued balances.
Deposits. Total deposits increased $6.4 million, or 0.98%, to $657.9 million at March 31, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $6.5 million, or 5.0%, to $136.3 million at March 31, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits were relatively unchanged at $521.6 million.
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings. The Company had $15 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $2.6 million, or 1.3%, to $198.1 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to net income and somewhat offset by share repurchases.
Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2025 totaled $5.0 million consisting of $4.8 million in nonperforming loans and $158,000 in foreclosed real estate, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in foreclosed real estate. At March 31 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.9 million, which represented 1.18% of total loans and 183.9% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $8.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 4.12% compared to 3.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Noninterest Income. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income totaled $530,000 compared to $578,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $6.2 million compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Compensation and benefits expenses increased $1.4 million, or 44.6% due to increases in salaries and the $1.2 million cost of the equity awards granted after the stockholders approved the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. Professional fees increased $119,000 or 106.3% primarily due to a recovery in 2024 of previously expensed legal fees of $109,000 on the disposition of a problem loan. Other expenses decreased $271,000 or 43.2%.
Income taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, income tax expense was $599,000 for an effective tax rate of 22.2%. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, income tax expense was $1.0 million for an effective tax rate of 28.5%. The lower rate is due to an accrual adjustment made in the current quarter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and the failure to retain or attract employees.
BV Financial, Inc.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Financial Ratios
At or For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Performance Ratios(1):
Return on average assets
0.92
%
1.16
%
Return on average equity
4.28
%
5.14
%
Interest rate spread(2)
3.37
%
3.10
%
Net interest margin(3)
4.12
%
3.91
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.70
%
2.23
%
Efficiency ratio(4)
67.36
%
52.75
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
148.50
%
154.58
%
Average equity to average assets
21.40
%
22.61
%
Credit Quality Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.18
%
1.20
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
183.87
%
79.16
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year
0.00
%
-0.01
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
0.64
%
1.52
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.52
%
1.20
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.53
%
1.22
%
Other:
Number of offices
13
13
Number of full-time equivalent employees
109
112
(1) Performance ratios are annualized.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash
$
8,568
$
5,842
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
62,252
64,658
Cash and cash equivalents
70,820
70,500
Equity Investment
408
391
Securities available for sale
35,185
37,259
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,191 and $5,171, ACL of $3 and $4)
5,909
5,979
Loans held for maturity
750,174
737,760
Allowance for Credit Losses
(8,888
)
(8,522
)
Net Loans
741,286
729,238
Foreclosed real estate
158
159
Premises and equipment, net
13,243
13,224
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost
1,385
1,366
Investment in life insurance
20,145
20,058
Accrued interest receivable
3,121
3,161
Goodwill
14,420
14,420
Intangible assets, net
786
831
Deferred tax assets, net
8,989
8,899
Other assets
6,083
6,336
Total assets
$
921,938
$
911,821
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
136,261
$
129,724
Interest-bearing deposits
521,635
521,767
Total deposits
657,896
651,491
FHLB borrowings
15,000
15,000
Subordinated debentures
34,922
34,883
Other liabilities
16,047
14,948
Total liabilities
723,865
716,322
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 10,594,044 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
106
106
Paid-in capital
94,915
94,679
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan
(7,115
)
(7,160
)
Retained earnings
111,594
109,495
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,427
)
(1,621
)
Total stockholders' equity
198,073
195,499
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
921,938
$
911,821
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Interest Income
2025
2024
Loans, including fees
$
10,741
$
9,782
Investment securities available for sale
350
306
Investment securities held to maturity
47
92
Other interest income
743
824
Total interest income
11,881
11,004
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
2,601
1,986
Interest on FHLB borrowings
171
-
Interest on Subordinated debentures
466
1,055
Total interest expense
3,238
3,041
Net interest income
8,643
7,963
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
297
18
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
8,346
7,945
Noninterest Income
Service fees on deposits
103
103
Fees from debit cards
164
171
Income from investment in life insurance
87
87
Other income
176
217
Total noninterest income
530
578
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related benefits
4,524
3,129
Occupancy
444
438
Data processing
397
377
Advertising
6
5
Professional fees
231
112
Equipment
91
102
Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs
3
5
Amortization of intangible assets
45
45
FDIC insurance premiums
81
83
Other expense
356
627
Total noninterest expense
6,178
4,923
Net income before tax
2,698
3,600
Income tax expense
599
1,026
Net income
$
2,099
$
2,574
Basic earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.24
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.21
$
0.24
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended March 31,
'(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(Unaudited)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
739,666
$
10,741
5.89
%
$
708,367
$
9,782
5.54
%
Securities available-for-sale
36,884
350
3.85
%
34,045
306
3.61
%
Securities held-to-maturity
7,323
47
2.60
%
10,815
92
3.41
%
Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets
66,832
743
4.51
%
62,681
824
5.28
%
Total interest-earning assets
850,705
11,881
5.66
%
815,908
11,004
5.41
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,008
67,460
Total assets
$
915,713
$
883,368
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
80,149
171
0.87
%
$
84,550
236
1.12
%
Savings deposits
122,458
99
0.33
%
146,629
65
0.18
%
Money market deposits
124,962
764
2.48
%
87,738
352
1.61
%
Certificates of deposit
195,379
1,567
3.52
%
173,093
1,333
3.09
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
522,948
2,601
2.02
%
492,010
1,986
1.62
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
15,000
171
4.62
%
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
34,905
466
5.41
%
35,805
1,055
11.82
%
Total borrowings
49,905
637
5.18
%
35,805
1,055
11.82
%
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
572,853
3,238
2.29
%
527,815
3,041
2.31
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
131,981
139,691
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
14,941
16,142
Total liabilities
719,775
683,648
Equity
195,938
199,720
Total liabilities and equity
$
915,713
$
883,368
Net interest income
$
8,643
$
7,963
Net interest rate spread
3.37
%
3.10
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
277,852
$
288,093
Net interest margin
4.12
%
3.91
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
148.50
%
154.58
%
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS
'(Dollars in thousands)
QTR
QTR
3/31/2025
3/31/2024
Beginning Balance
$
8,522
$
8,554
Provision for credit loss -loans
351
(133
)
Net Charge-offs (recoveries):
Owner Occupied 1-4
(3
)
(52
)
Non-Owner Occupied 1-4
(16
)
(29
)
Investor Commercial Real Estate
-
-
OO Commercial Real Estate
-
(2
)
Construction & Land
(1
)
(1
)
Farm Loans
-
-
Marine & Consumer
5
(1
)
Guaranteed by the US Gov't
-
-
Commercial
-
-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(15
)
(85
)
Ending Balance- ACL for Loans
$
8,888
$
8,506
Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
299
360
Balance Reserve for HTM Securities
3
5
Total ACL
$
9,190
$
8,871
Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments
(53
)
152
Provision expense for HTM Securities
(1
)
(1
)
Total other provision expense
$
(54
)
$
151
Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses
$
297
$
18
RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Three Months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net Income (GAAP)
$
2,099
$
2,574
Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:
Write-off of FMV adjustment on pay-off of acquired junior subordinated debt - tax adjusted
-
404
2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted
857
-
Non GAAP adjusted net income
$
2,956
$
2,978
SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.
