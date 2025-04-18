Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Partnership with Dalton Pharma for Isotope Synthesis of Patented PNKP Technology

PNKP TechnologyShown in Past Study to Increase Survival Rate in Colorectal Cancer Bearing Mice

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Dalton Pharma Services ("Dalton") dated April 8, 2025, for the custom synthesis of a heavy labelled isotope of its exclusively-licensed Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitor (the "Technology"), based on a nanoparticle formulation of second-generation PNKP inhibitor, which when used as a monotherapeutic, was shown to increase the survival time of PTEN-deficient colorectal cancer tumor-bearing mice in a June 2021 study1 conducted by researchers at the University of Alberta ("Study"). This agreement with Dalton marks a critical step toward advancing IND-enabling animal model research, as the labelled compound will be used in upcoming ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion) studies.

The Study referenced above involved using a PTEN-deficient colorectal cancer (CRC) xenograft mouse model, intravenous administration of the nanoparticle-encapsulated A83B4C63 (the PNKP Inhibitor compound), which resulted in a noticeable increase in median survival. Mice treated with the A83B4C63 nano formulation showed a median survival time of 60 days, compared to 23 days in untreated controls, which highlights the therapeutic potential of A83B4C63 in PTEN-deficient CRC-bearing mice. Furthermore, the Technology was shown to enhance the effectiveness of PNKP inhibitors while reducing the impact on surrounding healthy tissues2, making it a promising avenue for advancing cancer therapies. Increasing survival rates is a critical objective in cancer research, and the success of the Technology in this Study illustrates the potential benefits of targeted nanoparticle delivery systems.

"Not only did the Study show that the Technology reduces toxicity, precisely targets cancer cells, and prevents them from regrowing, but it has also been shown to increase the survival rate in colorectal cancer-bearing mice. This is a substantial piece of information that reaffirms why we are so optimistic about the formula. As such, we are taking further steps to move the Technology toward clinical trials," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

Signing the contract with Dalton represents an important step in pursuing the next phase of studies required to support IND-enabling development, as the Company believes that, absent such work, Onco would be unable to generate the necessary data to advance the program effectively. The ADME studies in mice are a foundational component of Onco's IND-enabling strategy, aimed at de-risking the compound ahead of future regulatory submissions. By building on strong preclinical efficacy data and advancing toward regulatory readiness, the Company is making meaningful progress in the clinical translation of its PNKP Technology.

About Dalton Pharma Services

Dalton Pharma Services, established in 1986 and based in Toronto, Canada, is a Health Canada-approved and FDA-inspected GMP contract provider of integrated chemistry, drug development, and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. With over 35 years of experience, Dalton offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including drug discovery, flow chemistry, formulation and process development, custom synthesis, cGMP sterile fill/finish, cGMP API manufacturing, and dosage form manufacturing. This integration at a single location enhances adaptability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, accelerating drug discovery and development programs. Dalton's commitment to quality, speed, and flexibility has been recognized with CMO Leadership Awards from Life Science Leader in 2016, 2017, and 2018 across categories such as Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility, and Development.3

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

