CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March figures for national consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.In February, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 3.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.0 percent.Malaysia will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, plus preliminary Q1 GDP data. Imports are expected to rise 2.3 percent on year, easing from 5.5 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.3 percent, down from 6.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR13.80 billion, up from MYR12.60 billion a month earlier. GDP was up 5.0 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2024.Finally, the markets in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia are closed for Good Friday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX