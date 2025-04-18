Anzeige
Freitag, 18.04.2025
WKN: A3DK96 | ISIN: CA75889D1096 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJ9
02.04.25
15:29 Uhr
ACCESS Newswire
18.04.2025 00:50 Uhr
Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company"), (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) reports today that effective immediately, Bruce Bragagnolo has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Bragagnolo replaces Gijsbert Groenewegen who has ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer, President and a director of the Company.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.
Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
Phone: 1-604-417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



