TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.6 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.That was in line with expectations and down from 3.7 percent in February.On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous month.Core CPI was up 3.2 percent on year - matching forecasts and up from 3.0 percent a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX