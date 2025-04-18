Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF) reports that the Hawkins Property option agreement, covering a portion of E2Gold's 80 km long Hawkins property package, has been terminated. E2Gold retains zero interest in those optioned claims, but still maintains a sizable claim group in the greenstone belt.

Eric Owens, President and CEO, commented, "In addition to poor market conditions for junior gold explorers in recent years, drill results to-date in and around the McKinnon Zone Resource have not inspired market support. This has resulted in fewer funds available for us to conduct needed exploration."

E2Gold has identified numerous gold and base metal targets on its staked claims that warrant further exploration. These targets will be the primary focus of our upcoming endeavours.

Additionally, E2Gold is conducting a comprehensive review of its business strategies and is engaged in discussions to explore alternative project opportunities, including specific merger and acquisition scenarios.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines.

