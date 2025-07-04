Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - E2Gold Inc. (TSXV: ETU) (OTC Pink: ETUGF) reports that Kyle Nazareth has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company also announces that Eric Owens will replace Kyle as interim CFO.

The Company expresses gratitude to Kyle for his diligent and excellent work and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a 633 claim property package spanning 4 townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines.

