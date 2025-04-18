CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to 1.9191 against the euro and 84.35 against the yen, from early highs of 1.9040 and 85.03, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australia dollars, the kiwi edged down to 0.5927 and 1.0760 from early highs of 0.5974 and 1.0693, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.92 against the euro, 82.00 against the yen, 0.57 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX