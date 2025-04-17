Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875558 | ISIN: FR0000039299 | Ticker-Symbol: BOP
Tradegate
17.04.25
21:15 Uhr
5,370 Euro
-0,010
-0,19 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLLORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLLORE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3555,39017.04.
5,3605,39517.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2025 19:12 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BOLLORE SE: Buyout offers

Finanznachrichten News

BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

April 17, 2025

On September 13, 2024, Bolloré SE had filed three alternative buyout offers followed by mandatory squeeze-outs on the shares of Compagnie du Cambodge, Financière Moncey, and Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois (SIF Artois).

As compared to the 1-month VWAP of the target companies prior to the announcement of the tender offers, the cash offer, pursuant to the price increase decided on December 23, 2024, represented the following premiums:

  • 50.5% for Compagnie du Cambodge shares;
  • 61.8% for Financière Moncey shares;
  • 95.3% for SIF Artois shares.

The exchange offer, whose ratio was also increased on December 23, 2024, offered shareholders of the three target companies an opportunity rarely granted in such a context, enabling them to convert their investment into UMG NV shares under favorable tax and financial conditions, the latter being a particularly liquid security and one of the significant shareholdings of the Bolloré Group.

The fairness of these three tender offers, which the current market conditions could have only reinforced, was consecutively appraised by two renowned financial experts: initially by the firm Accuracy, and subsequent to its independence being challenged by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) as well as the price being increased, by the firm BM&A.

These offers have just been declared non-compliant by the AMF.

Despite regretting such an outcome after a formal assessment period of more than seven months, Bolloré SE takes note of these decisions and does not intend to challenge them before the Paris Court of Appeal.

Bolloré SE just discovered the announcement made today by the AMF, shortly after 5 p.m., that it had decided two days earlier to declare these offers non-compliant, and that the relevant grounds would be published at a later date.

Despite regretting such an outcome after a formal assessment period of more than seven months, Bolloré SE takes note of these decisions.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.