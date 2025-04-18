ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output expanded for the second straight month in February and at the quickest pace in six months, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.Construction production rose 6.0 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.3 percent rebound in the previous month.Further, this was the strongest expansion since August 2024, when sales had risen the same 6.0 percent.The monthly growth in construction output moderated to 0.3 percent in February from 4.7 percent a month ago.On an unadjusted basis, construction production grew 1.4 percent from last year, versus a 1.3 percent decline in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX