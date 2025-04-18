LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer prices increased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.Industrial producer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 0.5 percent rise in February.The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 0.6 percent, and those on non-domestic markets slid by 0.9 percent.Among the main sectors, prices in the mining and quarrying sector climbed 2.8 percent, and those in the manufacturing sector rose by 1.1 percent. Prices for the electricity segment were also 1.4 percent higher compared to last year.On a monthly basis, output prices moved up 0.8 percent versus a 0.4 percent increase in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX