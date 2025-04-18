Trane Technologies Recognized for Environmental Leadership on CDP's 'A List'

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized for its leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate by CDP, earning a place on its annual 'A List' for the third consecutive year.

Of the record 22,400 companies that received a climate score this year, Trane Technologies is distinguished as part of the 2% of scored companies to earn an 'A' rating. CDP's rigorous scoring process assesses the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and the demonstration of best practices in environmental leadership, including setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

"Achieving CDP's prestigious 'A List' recognition underscores Trane Technologies' climate leadership and our commitment to meaningful, transparent action for a more sustainable world," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "Sustainability is at the center of our strategy and continued success. We are proud to lead by example, proving that climate accountability, customer innovation, an uplifting culture and a strong bottom line go hand in hand."

Inclusion on CDP's 'A List' is the latest in a series of accolades recognizing Trane Technologies for its industry-leading transparency, credibility and accountability. The company has also been ranked in the Top Ten of the 2025 JUST 100, named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 13th consecutive year and listed on the Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices.

Trane Technologies is at the forefront of decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain through pioneering actions and innovations. The company is making significant progress toward

its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. It's also the first company in its industry to have its near and long-term emissions reductions targets externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

###

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, we believe in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, we surface the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. We helped more than 24,800 companies and 1,100 cities, states and regions?disclose their environmental impacts in 2024. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB's climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best-practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. Our team is truly global, united by our shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire