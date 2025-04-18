Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
17.04.25
16:19 Uhr
74,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,68 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,0073,5017.04.
73,0073,5017.04.
ACCESS Newswire
18.04.2025 15:26 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSEG: New Jersey Jumps to Top 10 in National Rankings for Energy Efficiency

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2025 / PSEG:

By ROI-NJ Staff (New Jersey)

Originally published by ROI-NJ

New Jersey is being recognized as a national leader in energy efficiency programming and outcomes in the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy's (ACEEE) 2025 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard, which ranks all fifty states and Washington D.C. New Jersey ranked #8, returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2008 and was listed as one of the most improved States.

"We are thrilled to earn this major achievement with our rankings in the 2025 ACEEE State Scorecard," said NJBPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy. "This confirms our State's investments in efficiency programs are among the best in the nation at delivering results by reducing energy demand, delivering energy savings, and securing long-term bill stabilization for New Jersey ratepayers."

"Today's announcement underscores the tremendous strides New Jersey has made in the years following the signing of the Clean Energy Act into law by Gov. Murphy," said Eric Miller, executive director of the Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of ROI-NJ

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.