PSEG: PSE&G Advises Customers To Be Cautious and Alert About Utility Scams During National Consumer Protection Week

Learn How to Spot and Stop Utility Scams

PSE&G reminds customers how to spot and avoid utility scams. We join Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) in supporting the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) annual National Consumer Protection Week, along with more than 100 federal, state and local agencies; consumer groups and national advocacy organizations.

PSE&G works hard to inform customers about scams. Utility impostor scammers pretend to represent electric, natural gas, water and sewer utilities to steal customers' money and personal information. Being aware of how scammers operate can save customers from being cheated out of hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

Scammers approach customers through a variety of methods, including texts, phone calls, in-person visits and emails. Scammers often claim a customer is past due on their utility bill, and demand payment through one specific payment option to avoid service disconnection. PSE&G offers various ways to pay your bill and would never require a specific type of payment. PSE&G payment options include online, through our mobile app, by text, phone, mail or at a customer service center. The newest ways to pay include Amazon Pay, PayPal®, Google Pay, Apple Pay and Venmo.*

"The safety and security of our customers is always a top priority. We continue to raise awareness and educate customers about how to spot and stop potential scams," said Dave Johnson, senior vice president and chief customer experience officer, PSE&G. "Scammers try to blindside you with an urgent problem in the hopes that you panic and miss all the clues of a scam. We want customers to remember one simple thing: If someone calls threatening to shut off your power or gas service and demands a specific type of payment immediately, hang up and call the number that's printed on your bill to verify before acting."

Anyone can fall victim to a utility scam.

Our customers have reported how scammers have demanded a specific type of payment while threatening disconnection. Here are a few real-life stories:

A customer made a payment using gift cards and lost over $1,300 to a scammer.

A customer paid via a "money pack" through a convenience store and lost $500.

A customer made a payment via a texted bar-code and lost $400.

A pizzeria owner lost almost $2,000 when a scammer called his store and demanded payment using Money Express.

An auto shop owner fell victim to a scammer who advised the customer to make multiple cash payments using money transfers over $1,700.

Spoofing caller ID

It's important to be aware that scammers may also use what's called "Call Spoofing." Scammers will manipulate caller ID to display the utility company's real phone number, making their scheme seem legitimate.

For example, a customer reported that his caller ID said "PSEG" and he was told he had to pay $2,400 via various gift cards to avoid being switched to a third party energy supplier. The customer shared with us that it was a very stressful time for him and he fell for the scam because he was distracted with a family emergency.

Common utility scam tactics

Fake phone calls - Scammers call pretending to be from your utility company, claiming your bill is overdue and demanding immediate payment, often through prepaid cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Phony door-to-door visits - Fraudsters may show up at your home wearing fake uniforms, insisting on an immediate inspection or payment.

Suspicious emails and texts - You may receive messages claiming to be from your utility provider with links asking for payment or personal details.

Caller ID spoofing - Scammers can manipulate caller ID to display a utility company's real phone number, making their scheme seem legitimate.

How to protect yourself

Stay calm and verify - If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact your utility company directly using the number on your bill.

Check credentials - If someone comes to your door claiming to be from your utility, ask for proper identification and call the company to confirm their identity.

What to do if you paid a scammer

Scammers often ask you to pay in ways that make it tough to get your money back. Learn more about how to get your money back.

Report utility scams

If you got a call from, or were contacted by, a scammer or imposter:

Report the scam to PSE&G by calling 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).

Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Report it to your state attorney general.

Share your experience to help educate others.

Raising awareness about utility scams helps protect our communities from fraud.

Stay informed, stay cautious and always verify before you pay!

Visit and share our scam alert webpage for additional information: pseg.com/ScamAlert

