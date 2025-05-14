Powering a Brighter Future, Together with PSEG

Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Protecting the Earth isn't just about today - it's about creating a better tomorrow for generations to come. And while saving the planet might sound like a job for a superhero, the truth is: It doesn't take superpowers. Just super people.?

From planting trees to working with communities to support eco-friendly initiatives, our PSEG Foundation works with several organizations that are helping make our communities a little brighter. Learn more about them below.?

The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit on a mission to create a world where people and nature thrive.

With a little support from our PSEG Foundation, a powerful partnership is taking root in Newark - literally. Together, we're planting trees in neighborhoods that need them most.

As part of our partnership, they've also built a dynamic spatial mapping tool that identifies where green spaces are most needed across Newark. This free, publicly available resource delivers data on open space, natural resources, heat islands, and environmental health - empowering residents to lead change and shape a more resilient future for their city.

But this mission goes far beyond trees. Through its Greening Our Cities program, The Nature Conservancy is weaving nature into the fabric of urban life - helping communities adapt to the environment with science-backed, nature-based solutions.

Together, we're helping Newark - and cities like it - breathe easier.

The Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is spreading the power of trees around the world-one neighborhood, park and backyard at a time.

They don't just talk the talk - they plant it. Since the foundations' inception in 1972, more than 500 million trees have been planted across over 60 countries, and they're not slowing down anytime soon. Their next goal? Another half a billion trees planted by 2027!

That's why it was a true honor when the Arbor Day Foundation named PSE&G a Tree Line USA Utility in 2023, 2024 and 2025, recognizing our commitment to not only delivering safe and reliable service to our customers, but also supporting our communities by planting and caring for trees within them.

Our PSEG Foundation also proudly supports the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program - a high-tech tool that empowers everyday residents to save energy and money while supporting the planet - right in the comfort of their own backyard. Just punch in a few simple details about your home and yard, and the tool shows you exactly where to plant a tree.

And there's more: Earlier this month, we joined forces with the Arbor Day Foundation and the NJ Tree Foundation to plant 40 trees at Cadwalader Park in Trenton. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, properly placed trees around buildings can significantly reduce energy consumption, cutting air conditioning needs by 30% and saving 20-50% on heating costs. Not only that, but trees reap benefits for the entire neighborhood, including cleaner and cooler air, less flooding and more beauty all around.

Now that's a win for everyone.



With every tree we plant, we're proud to help grow stronger communities.

Sustainable Jersey

Planting trees is just a fraction of the great work our partners throughout the state are doing. But building a sustainable future also means giving communities the tools, knowledge, and support to make lasting change. That's where Sustainable Jersey comes in.

Sustainable Jersey is on a mission to work with municipalities, schools and districts across New Jersey to build a cleaner, more sustainable state for all. They collaborate with state agencies, nonprofits, foundations, academia and industry-based organizations to research best practices for how communities can contribute to a sustainable future. Because one of the most important parts of building a brighter future together is knowing how to work with communities to get the job done.

Our PSEG Foundation has backed this mission with $3.4 million in funding over the past 12 years for the Sustainable Jersey grants program for schools and municipalities - empowering municipalities, schools, businesses and everyday citizens to join the cause. From food waste recycling to green infrastructure and bold sustainability initiatives, this partnership is turning communities into sustainability strongholds - equipped to save energy, save money and help leave the planet a little better and brighter than we found it.

We're proud to help build a better tomorrow, starting today.



Because when local leaders have the tools to lead, real change takes root.

Better together

Whether it's planting trees or empowering local leaders to lead change - one thing is clear: We're better when we work together.

Through partnership, passion and action, our PSEG Foundation is helping communities thrive - and helping support our planet now and in the future.

Whether you're planting a tree or implementing energy saving tips into your daily life, remember - small changes can make a big impact. Because together, we're not just imagining a better world - we're building it.

