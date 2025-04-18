Anzeige
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
ACCESS Newswire
18.04.2025 16:50 Uhr
109 Leser
PotlatchDeltic Contributes to Heyburn Elementary Playground

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2025 / PotlatchDeltic has contributed to several initiatives in St. Maries, Idaho that focus on supporting child health and education, and a vibrant community. Heyburn Elementary School did not have a playground that could be used by the typical 90-120 students that are ready to play and exercise during recess. When a local initiative began raising funds to construct a new playground, PotlatchDeltic stepped in as the key contributor to allow the playground to be completed sooner than if a lengthy fundraising campaign was required.

The initial phases included the installation of swing sets and an adventure playground that provided children with a wide range of activities on slides, ladders, climbers, bridges and platforms, and tunnels. Others in the community, including representatives from the Idaho Department of Lands, volunteered to install the playground. During the installation, children from the school would watch from nearby with excitement for the adventures that soon awaited. The final phase will add an obstacle course with multiple climbers and a rock-climbing wall and is expected to be completed in 2025.

The playground at Heyburn Elementary School encourages active play, development of motor skills, and facilitates social interaction. On weekends and evenings, the playground is open to the entire St. Maries community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PotlatchDeltic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PotlatchDeltic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/potlatchdeltic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PotlatchDeltic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
