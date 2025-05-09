PotlatchDeltic's Central Arkansas Water Conservation Sale

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / In June 2024, PotlatchDeltic and Central Arkansas Water (CAW) completed the purchase and sale of 2,047 acres of forestland in the Lake Maumelle watershed, a vital source of drinking water for the City of Little Rock and surrounding communities. This transaction marks the latest chapter in a strong, trust-based relationship dedicated to providing future protection for one of Little Rock's most essential natural resources while balancing conservation priorities with economic and urban development considerations.

For CAW, the goals were clear: prevent future development that could possibly disrupt water quality. While PotlatchDeltic's sustainable forestry practices align with conservation values, long-term ownership of the land by CAW was a crucial factor. Under CAW's ownership, this land could be maintained as a buffer to protect streams and the Maumelle River headwaters before they even reached the lake. This buffer would help control potential contamination sources and maintain water quality from the point where streams exit the adjacent U.S. Forest Service land.

What made this transaction possible wasn't just a shared vision for conservation, but years of trust and collaboration. PotlatchDeltic has long understood CAW's watershed protection priorities, and both organizations worked together aligned by their respective sustainability goals. Identifying strategic opportunities, like this sale, fosters an environment where forestland can continue to benefit both people and nature. By keeping the dialogue open, the two organizations have developed a model where conservation and economic considerations work hand in hand.

This transaction is more than just a land sale, it's an example of how public and private entities can work together to balance environmental protection with responsible land management. PotlatchDeltic's commitment to sustainable forestry management gave CAW confidence that the land had been well-managed leading up to the sale, while the land sale ensured that growth pressures wouldn't encroach on critical watershed areas. As development pressures near critical watershed areas increase, transactions like this set a precedent: when organizations align their goals, meaningful conservation outcomes become possible.

