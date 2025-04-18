BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - iQIYI, a Chinese online entertainment platform Friday announced that it has begun construction of its second major theme park, iQIYI LAND, in Kaifeng, Henan Province. This follows the recent launch of a similar project in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, and highlights iQIYI's commitment to extending its popular intellectual property into offline experiences.The Kaifeng Park will feature seven interactive entertainment zones including immersive theaters, mixed reality experiences, and NPC-based attractions blending technology with storytelling to offer visitors a dynamic and participatory experience.iQIYI's innovative approach uses AI, VR, and proprietary game engines to deliver agile, cost-efficient operations, addressing industry challenges like IP fatigue and high live-performance costs.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX