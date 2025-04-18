CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The greenback fell to 1.1397 against the euro, 0.8163 against the franc and 142.11 against the yen.The greenback retreated against the aussie and the kiwi and was trading at 0.6375 and 0.5936, respectively.The greenback fell back to 1.3941 against the loonie. This may be compared to an early 5-1/2-month low of 1.3825.The greenback declined to a 2-day low of 1.3285 against the pound.The currency is seen finding support around 1.16 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc, 140.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi, 1.36 against the loonie and 1.35 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX