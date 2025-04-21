TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly lower on Monday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 falling below 34,500 level, with weakness across most sectors led by exporters and financial stocks.The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 241.17 points or 0.69 percent at 34,489.11, after hitting a low of 34,388.83 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Friday.Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is also declining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.4 percent and Toyota is losing more than 1 percent.In the tech space, Advantest is edging down 0.2 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent, Mizuho Financial is down more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining almost 2 percent.The major exporters are lower. Panasonic and Sony are losing almost 1 percent each, while Canon is down 1.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent.Among the other major losers, Sumitomo Pharma is losing more than 5 percent, Suzuki Motor is declining more than 3 percent and BANDAI NAMCO is down almost 3 percent.Conversely, there are no other major gainersIn the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 141 yen-range on Monday.On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday following the sell-off seen in the previous session. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing narrowly mixed.While the Nasdaq edged down 20.71 points or 0.1 percent to 16,286.45, the S&P 500 inched up 7.00 points or 0.1 percent to 5,282.70. The narrower Dow showed a more significant move to the downside, tumbling 527.16 points or 1.3 percent to 39,142.23.Meanwhile, most European stocks moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index ended the day nearly unchanged, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent.Crude oil prices moved lower on Monday amid easing concerns about sanctions on Iranian oil exports after progress in nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery slipped $1.09 or 1.7 percent to $63.60 a barrel.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX