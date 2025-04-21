WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) has partnered with PerfDog, a testing tool by Tencent's WeTest platform. Together, they created a new feature called 'Frame Generation,' designed to improve how gaming performance is evaluated. This tool is part of PerfDog's latest version, 11.1, and aims to provide more detailed and accurate testing data for mobile games, especially on devices using Pixelworks' hardware.PerfDog is already highly regarded for its ability to analyze app and game performance on both Android and iOS. The Frame Generation feature, built with Pixelworks' technology and AI, addresses missing data issues and helps developers improve gaming performance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX