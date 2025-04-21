WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brookyln, New York-based Casely Inc. has recalled about 429,200 units of Wireless Portable Power Banks citing risks of fire and burn, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC.The recall involves Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger with model number E33A. The pocket-sized power pods are compatible with various devices, and were sold in a variety of colors and prints.Manufactured in China, the impacted products were sold online at getcasely.com, Amazon.com and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.The agency noted that the lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.The recall was initiated after the firm received 51 consumer reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating, expanding or catching fire while they were charging their phones. These incidents resulted in six minor burn injuries.Consumers are urged to contact Casely for a free replacement.In similar recalls, Brooklyn, New York-based VC Group in mid-March called back about 89,500 units of Wireless Portable Power Banks with Lithium-Ion Batteries after receiving 19 reports of the product overheating or catching on fire, resulting in 10 minor injuries.Walnut, California-based Sublue Technology Inc. in March recalled about 40,370 units of lithium-ion batteries sold for sublue mix underwater scooters. The recall was after 161 reports of thermal and swelling incidents involving the batteries, including eight reports of fire, one report of injury, and two reports of property damage totaling $651,400.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX