Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Lisi Development, one of Georgia's leading real estate companies, has announced that construction of its premium coastal project, Buknari, has reached 70% completion. Located in the rapidly developing region of Adjara, Buknari offers sustainable architecture and coastal living along the Black Sea.

Just seven minutes north of Batumi, Buknari is designed to offer a low-density, eco-conscious alternative to the city's increasingly crowded real estate landscape. With its forested surroundings, beachfront access, and modern infrastructure, the project represents a new phase in Georgia's coastal development.

"Buknari is more than a real estate project - it reflects our long-term vision for balanced development that respects nature and responds to global demand for lifestyle-oriented investments," said Elene Zamtaradze, Head of Marketing at Lisi Development.

A Thoughtful Alternative in Adjara's Real Estate Market

Batumi has seen rapid real estate growth in recent years, with rising demand and urban expansion. However, space constraints and density issues have prompted growing interest in nearby regions such as Kobuleti Municipality - where Buknari is located.

Key features of the Buknari project include:

900 meters of private beachfront

Sea, forest, and mountain views from every unit

Indoor pool, spa, gym, and restaurant

Direct beach access and landscaped green areas

Energy-efficient design and sustainable construction principles

Buknari is built on Lisi Development's signature 80/20 principle, which reserves 80% of the land for green and open spaces, ensuring a harmonious balance between nature and architecture.

Legal and Ownership Environment

Georgia continues to offer the following legal environment for international property buyers:

100% foreign ownership rights

No property tax for individuals

A 5% tax on rental income

1-day property registration process

Fast-track residency for property purchases above $100,000

Payment options including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT

About Lisi Development

With over 14 years of experience and $104 million in residential sales, Lisi Development is best known for its flagship project, Lisi Green Town in Tbilisi. The company's core philosophy emphasizes long-term value, green architecture, and community-centered development.

