Follow-up agreement builds on past cooperation between the companies

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG) (OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Capwatt Biomethane Unipessoal, Lda ("Capwatt"). Under the terms of this agreement, Anaergia is to design and build nine state-of-the-art facilities for biomethane production from agro-industry waste in Portugal, Spain, and Italy. Under the terms of this binding LOI, the projects are expected to be completed within the next 30 months and are expected to generate more than C$60 million in total revenue for Anaergia during this period.

Anaergia will oversee the design of each facility, ensuring the implementation of advanced processes. These plants will feature a range of Anaergia's proprietary systems, including anaerobic digesters, significantly enhancing Europe's green energy infrastructure and accelerating biomethane production.

"This agreement is to lead to the nine new facilities producing a total of 556,000 MWh per year of high-quality biomethane," said Sérgio Rocha, CEO of Capwatt. "It underscores Capwatt's commitment to leading the way in sustainable energy production and accelerating the energy transition."

"This new agreement strengthens our ongoing relationship with Capwatt, building on previous collaborations where Anaergia's technical expertise and equipment were utilized at two biomethane facilities in Portugal and one in Italy," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "This substantial follow-up agreement showcases Capwatt's endorsement of Anaergia's capabilities and our proven abilities to deliver multiple projects simultaneously."

About Capwatt

Capwatt, a multinational group specializing in sustainable energy solutions, has made biomethane a strategic priority in its drive to support decarbonization. With a portfolio of bioenergy projects at various stages of development, the company reaffirms its commitment to sustainable resource management and to advancing a low-carbon economy. Capwatt currently operates in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Mexico.

For further information please see: https://www.capwatt.com/en

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the timing and value of the contracts, funding, goals and benefits of the projects. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the projects, the capability of the Company's technology with respect to the project objectives, the enforcement of organic waste recycling laws, and the actual diversion of food waste from regional landfills. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

