Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. Receives Delisting Notice From Nasdaq

Application Process is Currently Underway to List on OTCQB

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIEV) ("Thunder Power" or the "Company"), a technology innovator and developer of premium passenger Electric Vehicles ("EVs") whose acquisition strategy is focused on addressing strategic gaps in the EV sector with a diversified approach across the clean energy value chain, today announced that the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that after a hearing on April 15, 2025, it has determined to delist the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq Capital Market for its failure to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards.

As a result, Thunder Power's common shares are expected to begin trading under the symbol AIEV on the OTC Pink Open Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC"), commencing on April 21, 2025. The Company is in the process of applying to OTC for listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") and, if the application is approved, will uplist from OTC-Pink to the OTCQB. The transition of the Company's listing to the OTC Pink or OTCQB is not expected to affect the Company's business operations or its reporting requirements under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Christopher Nicoll, Chief Executive Officer of Thunder Power, commented, "We previously announced the transfer of our listing from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective on March 28, 2025. However, after a hearing with a Nasdaq listing committee last week, we were unexpectedly notified of our delisting. Once we have executed on our M&A activities and are qualified, we will reapply to once again be listed on Nasdaq.

"In the near term, we are looking forward to receiving shareholder and regulatory approvals on our previously disclosed share exchange with Electric Power Technology Limited ("EPTL") (TWSE:4529)," added Nicoll. "We expect to begin generating an initial stream of revenue in 2025, which will further diversify Thunder Power as a green energy solution provider. We are excited to launch this partnership with EPTL to deliver innovative power solutions to a variety of end markets. This alliance is a deliberate next step to expand our capabilities and enter adjacent environmentally-sustainable fields as we work to bring our EV's to market. Once the EPTL transaction is completed, we will continue to pursue additional strategic M&A targets in the attractive green energy landscape throughout 2025 and beyond."

About Thunder Power Holdings, Inc.

Thunder Power is a technology innovator and a developer of innovative electric vehicles ("EVs"). The Company has developed several proprietary technologies, which are the building blocks of the Thunder Power family of EVs. The Company is focused on design and development of high-performance EVs, targeting markets initially in Asia & Europe. Thunder Power's acquisition strategy is focused on addressing strategic gaps in the EV sector combined with a diversified approach across the clean energy value chain. For more information, please visit: https://aiev.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including but not limited to, (i) operational risks, such as the Company's ability to successfully execute on its business plan, its ability to complete the acquisition of Electric Power Technology Limited; its ability to receive stockholder approval to issue its common stock in relation to the Share Exchange Agreement; its ability to successfully acquire assets on terms that are favorable to the Company; its ability to integrate acquired assets effectively; and its ability to adapt operations in response to accidents, extreme weather events, natural disasters, and related economic effects; (ii) regulatory and compliance risks, such as the impact of new or amended governmental laws and regulations, including tariffs, clean energy policies, and environmental standards; changes in tax laws or tax-related matters; its ability to receive a successful audit outcome under Generally Accepted Accounting Standards; and its ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market or successfully transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market; (iii) financial risks, such as the Company's liquidity position and ability to obtain additional financing, if necessary; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate volatility; the Company's current pre-revenue status and uncertainties surrounding its ability to generate revenue in the future, including potential delays in product development, market acceptance, or achieving profitability; (iv) market and industry risks, such as fluctuations in consumer acceptance and demand for electric vehicles; competition within the EV sector; the Company's ability to integrate solar power technology into its products as part of clean energy innovation initiatives; fluctuations in the availability and cost of raw materials critical for EV production; and advancements in battery technology or alternative energy solutions that may impact market dynamics, and (v) such known factors as are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors and those reported in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

