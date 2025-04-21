Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold auf 4.000 USD? Goldman Sachs sagen Ja - und bei Forge sitzt der Ex-CFO von Newmont mit am Tisch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850354 | ISIN: US0536111091 | Ticker-Symbol: AV3
Tradegate
17.04.25
12:09 Uhr
147,00 Euro
-4,00
-2,65 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,00151,0017.04.
150,00151,0017.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVERY DENNISON CORP147,00-2,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.