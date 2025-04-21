WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced.Announcing the death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said the spiritual head of the Catholic church breathed his last at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta Monday at 7:35 AM local time.'His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,' added Farrel, who is the Camerlengo of the Apostolic chamber.He will be laid to rest in the Basilica of St Mary Major, one of four major papal basilicas in Rome, in any one of the nine days of mourning.A few hours before his death the Pope appeared at the Vatican's St. Peter's Square to deliver Easter wishes.He waved from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in a wheelchair to cheering crowds, while traditional Easter address and blessing was read by an aide.His death comes within a few weeks of being discharged from hospital after a five-week treatment for a complicated lungs infection due to pneumonia in both lungs.One of the most popular Popes in the church's recent history, Francis was elected to lead the Catholic Church in March 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI retired voluntarily due to bad health.Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the archbishop of Buenos Aires, became the first Jesuit and the first cardinal from Latin America to be elected to the throne of St Peter.He was also the first non-European pontiff in nearly 13 centuries.Francis' papacy witnessed many landmark reforms to the Catholic Church, including laws to hold bishops accountable for cover-ups, allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples, and giving a greater space for women in ministry.His death sets in motion the process of electing his successor by the papal conclave, which typically takes up to three weeks. The 138-member College of Cardinals is eligible to vote.World leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis. They include French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King Charles, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.The Pope had hosted U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, a day after he criticized the Trump administration's immigration policy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX