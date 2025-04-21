WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump enjoys an average 45 percent job approval rating in the first quarter of his second term in office, according to a Gallup poll. It is higher than the 41 percent earned in his first term but well below all other post-World War II era American presidents earned in their first quarter.The average first-quarter rating for all presidents elected between 1952 and 2020 is 60 percent, according to Gallup.John F. Kennedy and Dwight Eisenhower had the highest first-quarter average ratings, with both registering above 70 percent, while Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan averaged between 60 percent and 69 percent. George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton had similar average ratings of 55 percent to 58 percent in their first quarters. Trump is the only president to have a below-50 percent average approval ratings during a first quarter in office.53 percent of Americans are currently disapproving the way Trump is handling his job, shows data from the poll conducted during April 1-14. This is in line with the previous three readings during his second term. Of these, his highest individual approval rating this year was the first one - 47 percent in January.The latest poll was conducted during a period of economic turbulence in the United States as positive employment and gross domestic product reports in early April were overshadowed by Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on April 2. Those tariffs triggered a sharp stock market decline. ?Despite a temporary 90-day pause on some tariffs a week later and the easing of other terms since then, market instability has persisted. Some economists warn of a potential recession, citing declining consumer confidence, volatile markets and signs of slowing growth.Amid the economic uncertainty in April, 44 percent of U.S. adults say they have confidence in Trump to recommend or do the right thing for the economy. Meanwhile, more than hlaf of the respondents indicate they have either 'only a little' confidence in the president or 'almost none'.Trust in the economic judgment of all other U.S. leaders rated in the poll is weaker than for Trump.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX