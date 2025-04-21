Ilmor and GM Marine Set to Power Up Desert Storm Poker Run 2025

Following an exciting showcase at SuperCat Fest West, Ilmor and GM Marine are gearing up for the 2025 Desert Storm Poker Run & Shootout, the largest performance boating event in the western United States. As leaders in high-performance marine propulsion, Ilmor and GM Marine continue their collaboration to push the limits of power and innovation on the water.

The Desert Storm Poker Run attracts some of the most elite high-performance powerboats from across the country. The four-day event features a street party, a high-powered Parade of Power, an adrenaline-fueled Poker Run, and the highly anticipated Shootout, where boats showcase their full potential in a head-to-head speed competition.

Attendees will have the exciting opportunity to see the latest in marine propulsion technology on display from Ilmor and GM Marine, including the Supercharged 650, Ilmor's marinized version of the award-winning GM LT4 engine. With an Eaton TVS Supercharger spinning up to 20,000 RPM and delivering over 9 pounds of boost, this engine generates 650 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque, offering unparalleled power and reliability.

Also on exhibit will be Ilmor's MV8 570, a naturally aspirated 570 HP powerhouse built on GM Performance Parts' modern LS architecture. This engine leverages sophisticated technology such as variable valve timing to enhance performance, providing increased low-end torque and high RPM horsepower in a compact and efficient package.

Following the Desert Storm Poker Run, Ilmor and GM Marine will continue their national tour, making stops at other premier boating events, including the Detroit Grand Prix in June 2025.

About Ilmor

Ilmor is a global leader in high-performance racing engines and premium marine propulsion systems focusing on motorsports and advanced engineering solutions. With decades of engineering expertise, Ilmor is committed to delivering cutting-edge performance, precision, and reliability on the water. For more information about Ilmor, visit www.ilmor.com/Marine .

About GM Marine

GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors, specializes in high-performance marine propulsion systems. By leveraging GM's proven automotive engineering, GM Marine brings innovation, efficiency, and power to the marine industry. For more information about GM Marine, visit Marine Application GM Engines | GM Powered Solutions .

