

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) delivered 746,588 vehicles in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2025, a 7.3% increase from 696,086 vehicles in the same period last year. Quarterly retail sales were up 10%.



According to the company, Chevrolet had its best first-half sales since 2019, up 9%. Chevy had record first-half sales of its crossover lineup, led by best-ever sales for Equinox.



GM dealer inventories were 525,918 on June 30, down 9.5% year-over-year.



