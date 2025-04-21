BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The Swiss franc rose to more than a 10-year high of 0.8040 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.8126.Against the yen and the pound, the franc advanced to 4-day highs of 174.83 and 1.0787 from early 173.58 and 1.0840, respectively.The franc edged up to 0.9294 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9323.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.79 against the greenback, 178.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the pound and 0.91 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX