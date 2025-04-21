Affimed N.V.: Affimed Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it has received a written notice (the "Notice"), dated April 15, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common shares had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule").

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule during this period, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that the Company meets the applicable market value of publicly held shares required for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement). Such transfer would provide the Company with an additional 180 calendar days, or until April 13, 2025, to regain compliance. There can be no assurance that the Company would be eligible for the additional 180 calendar day compliance period, if applicable, or that the Nasdaq staff would grant the Company's request for continued listing.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common shares.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common shares and consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

