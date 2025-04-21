Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Mizuno as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive experience in the global agricultural and fertilizer industries, Mr. Mizuno will play a pivotal role in transitioning Sage Potash from project development to a production-oriented business.

"Mr. Mizuno's leadership experience in the potash industry makes him an exceptional fit for the Company as we progress towards potash production in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to becoming a leader in sustainable production of this critical mineral, and we are excited to have Mr. Mizuno on board as we work towards this goal," said Peter Hogendoorn, CEO of Sage Potash.

As President and COO, Mr. Mizuno will oversee the Company's operational and commercial strategies working directly with suppliers, customers, investors and other stakeholders.

Mr. Mizuno comes to Sage Potash with industry-leading experience and a winning track record in several leadership roles at Nutrien, the world's largest potash producer. Specifically, his experience leading strategic teams in the potash industry will amplify Sage Potash's competitive advantages as an 'in-market' potash producer with scalable production enabled by low-emission solution mining.

Mr. Mizuno said, "Sage Potash has a unique opportunity to be an industry leader, using proven technologies to sustainably produce potash to support global food security, and I am excited to be a part of that."

As President and COO, the Company has agreed that Mr. Mizuno's compensation includes a signing bonus grant of two (2) million stock options, with each such option exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issue. The grant of options is made pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and is subject to the vesting provisions contained therein and to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at its next AGM.

Sage Potash also announces that it has entered into a loan facility agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Inter World Investments (Canada) Ltd. (the "Lender") dated April 17, 2025 for an unsecured loan facility of US$1,050,000 (the "Loan").

The Loan will have a term of two (2) years, subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events, and will bear interest at a rate of 7% per annum. The Lender is an arm's length party to the Company. The purpose of the Loan is to support the Company's general working capital and operational needs.

As bonus compensation for advancing the Loan on the terms and conditions provided in the Loan Agreement, including the unsecured nature of the Loan, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), the Company will issue to the Lender 5,819,940 non-transferable warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), with each Bonus Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The Bonus Warrants will be issued pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.1 - Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder's Fees and Commissions and are subject to the approval of the TSXV. Any securities issued in connection with the Loan Agreement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

In connection with the Loan Agreement, Sage Potash will also pay a loan facility fee of US$50,000 (the "Loan Facility Fee") to RCI Capital Group Inc. ("RCI") in consideration and recognition of RCI introducing Sage Potash to the Lender and otherwise facilitating the Loan.

The Company further intends to carry out a convertible debenture financing (the "CD Financing") with the assistance of RCI. Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Loan can be rolled into the CD Financing and, in such case, all amounts accrued or otherwise outstanding under the Loan, including the principal and interest accrued thereon, will be converted into the convertible debentures on the same terms as under, and concurrently with the closing of, such CD financing.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com.

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash and with respect to the Loan, including the use of proceeds thereof and the proposed issuance of the Bonus Warrants. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements or information.

For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations. Sage Potash Corp - marcus@sagepotash.com.

