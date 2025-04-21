WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions (MSI) launched SVX, a video remote speaker microphone that converges secure voice, video and AI, designed for the company's flagship radio, APX NEXT. It features the company's latest generation ambient noise reduction, allowing officers to communicate with clarity or ask Assist for support despite background noise.Motorola Solutions also launched Assist, which introduces a new category of human-AI collaboration for public safety, providing contextual and actionable information that's personalized for the time, person and place where decisions need to be made. The company said the power of Assist's AI redefines SVX from being hardware to actively supporting an officer in real time. Assist can turn SVX into a live language translator between an officer and a community member.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX