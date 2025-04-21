Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported first quarter 2025 results with highlights as follows:
First quarter 2025 highlights:
Net earnings were $4.3 million or $0.82 per share and $0.79 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3.9 million or $0.74 per share and $0.72 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.
Cash dividends were $0.36 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.35 per share for the prior year period.
Total loans were $1.15 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2024.
Non-performing assets were $5.1 million or 0.30% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 million or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits were $1.52 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2024.
Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.37 billion or 90.22% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.34 billion or 90.17% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
Net interest margin was 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Net interest income was $13.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income is due to a $160,000 increase in interest income and a $480,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $878,000 increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $557,000 decrease in interest income on balances due from banks and a $161,000 decrease in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans. The decrease in interest income on balances due from banks is due to a reduction in balances outstanding. The decrease in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to a reduction in balances outstanding. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $268,000, compared to $91,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses is primarily attributable to an increase in unfunded commitments on construction loans and an increase in total loans outstanding. These increases were partially offset by the removal of the $60,000 Hurricane Helene reserve included in the allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024. The Bank had not incurred any losses associated with Hurricane Helene as of March 31, 2025. Minimal losses are expected as a result of Hurricane Helene.
Non-interest income was $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $628,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in appraisal volume, which was partially offset by a $174,000 decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to a decrease in income on mutual funds held in the deferred compensation trust due to a decrease in valuations for the assets in the deferred compensation plan.
Non-interest expense was $14.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $515,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume, which was partially offset by a $192,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to a decrease in insurance expense, a $183,000 decrease in other non-interest expense primarily due to a decrease in debit card fraud expense, and a $83,000 decrease in occupancy expense primarily due to a decrease in depreciation expense.
Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $787,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The effective tax rate was 22.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 16.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to a $322,000 interest receivable booked during the three months ended March 31, 2024 on a deposit for taxes paid prior to a settlement with the North Carolina Department of Revenue ("NCDOR") to withdraw the disallowance of certain tax credits previously purchased by the Bank.
Total assets were $1.69 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2024. Available for sale securities were $374.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $388.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Total loans were $1.15 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2024.
Non-performing assets were $5.1 million or 0.30% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 million or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets include $4.2 million in residential mortgage loans, $451,000 in commercial mortgage loans, $298,000 in other loans, and $125,000 in other real estate owned at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.7 million in residential mortgage loans, $463,000 in commercial mortgage loans, $257,000 in other loans, and $369,000 in other real estate owned at December 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $10.0 million or 0.87% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $52,000 primarily due to a $4.3 million increase in the outstanding balance of construction loans from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was primarily due to a $275,000 increase in the allowance for construction loans resulting from a $11.5 million increase in unfunded commitments on construction loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments is included in other liabilities on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. Management believes the current level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate; however, there is no guarantee that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.
Deposits were $1.52 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.48 billion as of December 31, 2024. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations of $250,000 or less, were $1.37 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2024. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's overall cost of funds and profitability. Certificates of deposit in amounts of more than $250,000 totaled $148.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $145.9 million December 31, 2024.
Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $138.5 million, or 8.18% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $130.6 million, or 7.90% of total assets, at December 31, 2024.
Peoples Bank operates 16 banking offices in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."
Statements made in this earnings release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Contact:
William D. Cable, Sr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey N. Hooper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
828-464-5620
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
32,372
$
30,919
$
26,272
Interest-bearing deposits
70,148
28,347
71,824
Cash and cash equivalents
102,520
59,266
98,096
Investment securities available for sale
374,350
388,003
394,664
Other investments
2,674
2,728
2,858
Total securities
377,024
390,731
397,522
Mortgage loans held for sale
544
1,367
1,292
Loans
1,152,080
1,138,404
1,106,670
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(10,047
)
(9,995
)
(10,847
)
Net loans
1,142,033
1,128,409
1,095,823
Premises and equipment, net
15,074
14,847
16,330
Cash surrender value of life insurance
17,796
17,675
18,250
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
37,994
39,667
42,247
Total assets
$
1,692,985
$
1,651,962
$
1,669,560
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
412,761
$
402,254
$
462,966
Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings
756,241
741,363
633,740
Time, over $250,000
148,352
145,939
148,819
Other time
200,215
195,175
206,839
Total deposits
1,517,569
1,484,731
1,452,364
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
59,216
Junior subordinated debentures
15,464
15,464
15,464
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
21,444
21,204
21,424
Total liabilities
1,554,477
1,521,399
1,548,468
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value; authorized
5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, no par value; authorized
20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
5,459,441 shares at 3/31/25, 5,457,646 shares
at 12/31/24, 5,455,999 shares at 3/31/24
48,708
48,658
48,627
Common stock held by deferred compensation trust,
at cost; 161,680 shares at 3/31/25, 158,580 shares
at 12/31/24, 164,970 shares at 3/31/24
(1,842
)
(1,757
)
(1,943
)
Deferred compensation
1,842
1,757
1,943
Retained earnings
123,439
121,062
111,775
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,639
)
(39,157
)
(39,310
)
Total shareholders' equity
138,508
130,563
121,092
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,692,985
$
1,651,962
$
1,669,560
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
16,016
$
15,138
Interest on due from banks
350
907
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Government sponsored enterprises
2,261
2,591
State and political subdivisions
694
695
Other
649
479
Total interest income
19,970
19,810
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits
2,652
2,060
Time deposits
3,133
3,681
Junior subordinated debentures
241
284
Other
-
481
Total interest expense
6,026
6,506
NET INTEREST INCOME
13,944
13,304
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
268
91
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
13,676
13,213
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,412
1,340
Other service charges and fees
186
184
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
(4
)
-
Mortgage banking income
27
51
Insurance and brokerage commissions
237
246
Appraisal management fee income
3,042
2,414
Miscellaneous
1,629
1,803
Total non-interest income
6,529
6,038
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,788
6,980
Occupancy
2,028
2,111
Appraisal management fee expense
2,419
1,904
Other
3,338
3,521
Total non-interest expense
14,573
14,516
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
5,632
4,735
INCOME TAXES
1,287
787
NET EARNINGS
$
4,345
$
3,948
PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Basic net earnings
$
0.82
$
0.74
Diluted net earnings
$
0.79
$
0.72
Cash dividends
$
0.36
$
0.35
Book value
$
26.14
$
22.89
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
Available for sale securities
$
433,212
$
443,480
$
442,097
Loans
1,142,331
1,092,658
1,113,488
Earning assets
1,611,620
1,605,981
1,611,816
Assets
1,651,336
1,647,802
1,653,356
Deposits
1,490,822
1,428,305
1,465,965
Shareholders' equity
130,353
117,524
129,866
SELECTED KEY DATA:
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
3.51
%
3.33
%
3.36
%
Return on average assets
1.07
%
0.96
%
0.99
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.52
%
13.51
%
12.59
%
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets
7.89
%
7.13
%
7.85
%
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
10,047
$
10,847
$
9,995
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments
1,286
1,698
1,101
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (2)
268
91
(285
)
Charge-offs (2)
(112
)
(656
)
(1,981
)
Recoveries (2)
81
299
551
ASSET QUALITY:
Non-accrual loans
$
4,983
$
3,991
$
4,440
90 days past due and still accruing
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
125
-
369
Total non-performing assets
$
5,108
$
3,991
$
4,809
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.30
%
0.24
%
0.29
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets
196.69
%
271.79
%
207.84
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.87
%
0.98
%
0.88
%
LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:
Percentage of loans by risk grade
Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality)
0.24
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
Risk Grade 2 (high quality)
19.97
%
19.42
%
19.87
%
Risk Grade 3 (good quality)
71.45
%
73.15
%
72.24
%
Risk Grade 4 (management attention)
7.35
%
5.77
%
6.45
%
Risk Grade 5 (watch)
0.42
%
0.84
%
0.57
%
Risk Grade 6 (substandard)
0.57
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
Risk Grade 7 (doubtful)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Risk Grade 8 (loss)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
At March 31, 2025, including non-accrual loans, there was one relationship exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $1.5 million; there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade. At December 31, 2024, including non-accrual loans, there was one relationship exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $1.5 million; there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.
(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.78% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024.
SOURCE: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
