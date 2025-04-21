Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (formerly Li-Metal Corp.) (CSE: SKY) (the "Company") today announced changes to its board and executive leadership.

Effective immediately, Brad Morris has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Keshav Kochhar, who has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will serve as Executive Chairman. The appointment of Mr. Kochhar to the Company's Board of Directors increases the size of the Board to five directors.

Mr. Kochhar is an experienced executive with a background in business development, operations, and strategic growth. He led the successful sale of the Company's lithium metal production business to Arcadium Lithium and has been instrumental in guiding the Company's broader transformation. As Executive Chairman, he will lead strategic initiatives and support oversight of management.

Mr. Morris is a corporate lawyer with deep expertise in corporate finance, M&A, and securities law. He has supported over $500 million in direct investments and multiple M&A transactions in his role as General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development at a venture capital firm. He holds a BA from Western University and a JD from Queen's University and is a member of the Ontario Bar.

"I'm excited to take on the role of CEO and work alongside Keshav and the Board as we build a focused investment platform," said Mr. Morris. "Skycap is well positioned to identify and grow compelling businesses, and I look forward to helping drive its next phase of value creation."

These leadership changes reflect the Company's continued commitment to building a strong foundation aligned with its long-term investment strategy.

RSU Grants

The Company would also like to announce that in accordance with its Equity Incentive Plan, the Board has approved the issuance of an aggregate of 7,750,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors and officers. Of these, 3,750,000 RSUs are conditional upon receiving shareholder approval for an amended equity incentive plan that provides for an increased number of securities available. Each RSU, upon vesting, entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The RSUs vest in equal one-third installments on each one-year anniversary of their date of issuance or immediately in certain circumstances. The granting of the RSUs is also subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and compliance with all applicable securities laws and regulations.

About Skycap Investment Holdings Inc.

Skycap is a Canadian-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Leveraging its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's filing statement dated March 27, 2025, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's strategic plans and future operations. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company's strategic plans will be achieved as described. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

