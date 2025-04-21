Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing, that on April 17, 2025, he exercised an aggregate of 3,708,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in the capital of the Astra Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and therefore acquired an aggregate of 3,708,333 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, beneficially owned or controlled an aggregate of 14,216,667 Common Shares and 3,708,333 Warrants, representing approximately 16.68% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 20.15% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 17,925,000 Common Shares and nil Warrants, representing approximately 18.93% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

