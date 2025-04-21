RJD Green, Inc. Timely Filed Q2 Filing on OTC Markets; Reflected Pretax Income from Operations of $3,062,145 as of February 28, 2025

RJD Green (OTC PINK:RJDG), RJD Green Inc. is a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring, managing assets, and actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries. Today RJD Green announced highlights from the Quarterly Report for the six months ended, February 28, 2025.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green, said: "Our filing as of February 28, 2025 reflects, we generated substantial revenues… $3,062,145 and Net Operating Profit of $259,108 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,560,091. We feel this was a solid result during a time of political turmoil and world economy uncertainty accompanied by a greater in climate weather interference than normal.

We are focused on the best opportunities to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value fully, which currently reflects $3,649,781 in Shareholder Equity. With acquisition efforts in place, we look forward to progressing the solid efforts of RJD Green in 2025 ."

With the national political turmoil and the uncertainty of the economy, we have been working cautiously with three software firms in an effort to merge or joint-venture to strengthen the depth and total product offerings of the IoSoft Services division that's focus is unique software services in healthcare, banking, and other financial niche opportunity.

Due to the above uncertainties, we feel completing a win-win small-cap opportunity will be challenging to complete until there is clearer national economic direction and world stability where the business environment can be more accurately predicted.

We will produce updated information for our shareholders and interested investors as progress is made.

Financial Results for the Six Months efforts ending February 28, 2025:

The Company had Revenue of $3,062,145 and EBITDA Profit of 465,072 (15.1%) with cash and cash equivalents of $1,560,091.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $510,357 with $4,628,996 in assets, liabilities of $979,215 and shareholder equity of $3,649,781.

Comments Going Forward:

RJD Green management will continue to pursue growth agendas that are opportunistic to the company. The unsettled market may open the opportunistic sector of the small-cap world. If not, we will continue to pick up products and services that allow for continued growth in our construction products and services along with software development opportunities.

Prior to further acquisition success, revenues for the six-month reporting period reflect our ability to reach $6,000,000 in revenue for 2025 prior to expected growth or acquisitions, as the last six months of our fiscal year are historically the larger revenue months.

RJDG will continue to provide corporate updates and encourage shareholders to follow our ongoing investor relations program that has been refocused for the remainder of 2025.

Management thanks our shareholders and encourages small-cap investors to take a look at us for consistency in performance, and the solid growth structure that is in place.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

Equitas Group

Kenneth Quist

(918) 998-9611

thekwisterone@gmail.com

SOURCE: RJD Green, Inc.

