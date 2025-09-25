RJD Green, Inc.: RJD Green Inc. Announces A Change In Officers And Directors

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK:RJDG) has sadly announced the passing of COO & Director Jery Niblett after an extended illness. And the interim appointment of Mark Gould as COO.

CEO Ron Brewer stated;

"We were recently notified that our COO Jerry Niblett has passed after an extended illness. Jerry was outstanding in assisting the company in all matters of operation utilizing his executive experience and dynamic personality. He is deeply missed and will be remembered for his work and efforts for RJD Green.

More importantly, Jerry will be missed for who he was as a person. Jerry lived the life of his beliefs without failing his beliefs. He was a great influence on the people he touched and motivated by who he was and how his life honored his beliefs.

We are fortunate to have in our management team a person with excellent experience and track record in building growth-oriented companies in three different business sectors, Mark Gould. Mark has Executive management experience initially in the marketing and advertising sector, followed by an extended stay in the broad consumer products fields, and currently within the construction products sector.

Mark is presently Division Manager of JSI Products Corp, recently formed by RJD Green to create to new construction product development, revenue opportunity, and continued growth."

RJD Management stated that Mr. Brewer will share the duties of COO as well as continue in his role as CEO. Mr. Gould will likewise retain his current role as well as sharing the duties of COO of RJD Green.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction products and industrial services. Silex Holdings offers multiple products and services including manufacturing and installation of stone products such as counter tops, cabinets, sinks, hardware, doors and trim, and other related products. The SHI Green client base includes residential builders, commercial contractors, remodel contractors and DIY customers.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

Equitas Group

Kenneth Quist

(918) 998-9611

thekwisterone@gmail.com

