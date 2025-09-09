Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W06T | ISIN: US7496031060 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RJD GREEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RJD GREEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 14:26 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RJD Green, Inc. Announces Lead Investment in Aspyr Living to Catalyze Growth in Natural Home Care Market

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / RJD Green, Inc. (OTCPK:RJDG), a publicly traded holding company, today announced a $250,000 lead investment in the $3.0 million seed funding round for Aspyr Living. This strategic investment, which includes operational and financial advisory services, is designed to fuel the explosive growth of the company's innovative home & personal care products.

Aspyr Living is a natural lifestyle company poised to disrupt the $32 billion U.S. home care market. Its flagship brand, Ascend®, features a new generation of home care & laundry products formulated with its proprietary, patent-pending botanical technologies. Aspyr's new products have been shown in independent 3rd party testing to outperform chemical-based brands in both safety and performance.

"Aspyr Living's mission aligns perfectly with our focus on acquiring assets with strong potential in recession-resistant markets," said Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green. "We are confident that our financial and operational guidance will help Aspyr navigate its projected explosive growth and maximize shareholder value. We are excited to be a working partner for Aspyr Living, and we see this as a high-growth opportunity for our shareholders."

Benjamin Shell, Founder and CEO of Aspyr Living, commented, "RJD Green's proven track record in building companies and driving investor interest is exactly the kind of expertise we need as we scale our operations and introduce our products to a mass market audience."

The demand for Aspyr's technology was previously validated in a successful 3,000-store Walmart private label test market, which generated $5.3 million in sales from 2.2 million units and demonstrated strong consumer adoption. The pilot showed that 98% of consumers preferred botanical-based products over chemical brands after a single use, with a 72%+ repurchase rate.

Aspyr is preparing to launch its Ascend® Essentials line in late 2025, followed by the groundbreaking Ascend® Sanitizing Laundry Detergent in 2026. The laundry detergent will be the first consumer product to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a home washing machine.

About Aspyr Living

Aspyr Living is a natural lifestyle company focused on creating safe, effective, and science-backed home and laundry care products. Its mission is to help families live healthier lives by removing toxic chemicals from U.S. homes.

About RJD Green, Inc.

RJD Green, Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets and companies in construction services, green environmental, and healthcare service sectors. RJD Green is dedicated to providing shareholders with access to small and medium businesses with significant growth opportunities. Visit www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.
Ron Brewer, CEO
918.551.7883
ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

Equitas Group
Kenneth Quist
918.998.9611
thekwisterone@gmail.com

SOURCE: RJD Green, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rjd-green-inc.-announces-lead-investment-in-aspyr-living-to-catal-1070618

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.