RJD Green, Inc. Announces Lead Investment in Aspyr Living to Catalyze Growth in Natural Home Care Market

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / RJD Green, Inc. (OTCPK:RJDG), a publicly traded holding company, today announced a $250,000 lead investment in the $3.0 million seed funding round for Aspyr Living. This strategic investment, which includes operational and financial advisory services, is designed to fuel the explosive growth of the company's innovative home & personal care products.

Aspyr Living is a natural lifestyle company poised to disrupt the $32 billion U.S. home care market. Its flagship brand, Ascend®, features a new generation of home care & laundry products formulated with its proprietary, patent-pending botanical technologies. Aspyr's new products have been shown in independent 3rd party testing to outperform chemical-based brands in both safety and performance.

"Aspyr Living's mission aligns perfectly with our focus on acquiring assets with strong potential in recession-resistant markets," said Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green. "We are confident that our financial and operational guidance will help Aspyr navigate its projected explosive growth and maximize shareholder value. We are excited to be a working partner for Aspyr Living, and we see this as a high-growth opportunity for our shareholders."

Benjamin Shell, Founder and CEO of Aspyr Living, commented, "RJD Green's proven track record in building companies and driving investor interest is exactly the kind of expertise we need as we scale our operations and introduce our products to a mass market audience."

The demand for Aspyr's technology was previously validated in a successful 3,000-store Walmart private label test market, which generated $5.3 million in sales from 2.2 million units and demonstrated strong consumer adoption. The pilot showed that 98% of consumers preferred botanical-based products over chemical brands after a single use, with a 72%+ repurchase rate.

Aspyr is preparing to launch its Ascend® Essentials line in late 2025, followed by the groundbreaking Ascend® Sanitizing Laundry Detergent in 2026. The laundry detergent will be the first consumer product to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a home washing machine.

About Aspyr Living

Aspyr Living is a natural lifestyle company focused on creating safe, effective, and science-backed home and laundry care products. Its mission is to help families live healthier lives by removing toxic chemicals from U.S. homes.

About RJD Green, Inc.

RJD Green, Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets and companies in construction services, green environmental, and healthcare service sectors. RJD Green is dedicated to providing shareholders with access to small and medium businesses with significant growth opportunities. Visit www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations:

Equitas Group

Kenneth Quist

918.998.9611

thekwisterone@gmail.com

SOURCE: RJD Green, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rjd-green-inc.-announces-lead-investment-in-aspyr-living-to-catal-1070618