TraceFuse Launches Free Amazon Review Checker to Help Sellers Spot Violations and Protect Their Brand

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2025 / TraceFuse today announced the launch of its new Amazon Review Checker, a free tool designed to help Amazon sellers quickly identify customer reviews that may violate Amazon's Terms of Service (ToS). By using advanced AI, the tool scans product listings for fake, irrelevant, or abusive reviews, giving sellers the power to take action before these reviews harm their sales or reputation.
The TraceFuse Amazon Review Checker is fully compliant with Amazon's policies and is aimed at supporting both individual sellers and agencies managing multiple brands. The tool generates a detailed violation report delivered directly to the seller's inbox, providing insights into reviews that may be eligible for removal under Amazon's guidelines.
"Reviews play a crucial role in how customers perceive a product and in how products rank," said Shane Barker, founder and CEO of TraceFuse. "We built this tool to help sellers stay informed and proactive, with a simple, AI-powered solution that doesn't cost a dime."
Key Features Include:
AI-Powered Review Detection for fast, intelligent analysis
Violation Flagging aligned with Amazon's ToS
Free Review Violation Report delivered via email
100% Amazon-Compliant and seller-friendly
Designed for:
Amazon sellers of all sizes
Aggregators and agencies managing multiple ASINs
Brands dealing with harmful or suspicious review activity
With just an ASIN, name, and email address, sellers can instantly scan their reviews and uncover insights that help protect their brand and improve performance. There's no commitment or payment required-just real value from the start.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Shane Barker
TraceFuse
shane@tracefuse.ai
https://tracefuse.ai/
SOURCE: TraceFuse
