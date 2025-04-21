WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new analysis by researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that emergency departments treat a firearm injury every 30 minutes across 10 jurisdictions, including the District of Columbia.The analysis reviewed ER visits for firearm injuries from January 2018 to August 2023 in nine states-Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia-plus the District of Columbia. Over that five-year span, hospitals reported more than 93,000 such visits, averaging 74 per 100,000 ER visits, or about one every half hour.The study also found that gun violence follows certain seasonal and temporal patterns. Emergency room visits for firearm injuries peaked during evenings, weekends, summer months, and holidays, according to the research team led by Dr. Adam Rowh, an epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.The data further showed that gun-related ER visits steadily rose throughout the day, peaking between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Rates were highest on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. July emerged as the most dangerous month, and New Year's Eve was the single riskiest day.The researchers emphasized the need for further studies to understand why these specific times are linked to higher rates of firearm injuries.'Understanding the factors contributing to the temporal patterns of firearm injury presents a valuable opportunity for future prevention efforts, and implementation of policies, programs, and practices grounded in the best available evidence can bolster states' and communities' prevention efforts,' researchers concluded.Based on these findings, hospitals can bolster ER staffing during high-risk periods, while law enforcement and community organizations can use the insights to better anticipate and respond to surges in gun violence.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX