LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The pound retreated to 1.3362 against the greenback, from an early nearly 7-month high of 1.3421.The pound eased to 188.16 against the yen. This may be compared to an early 4-day low of 188.00.The pound weakened to a 4-day low of 1.0782 against the franc.The currency may challenge support around 1.31 against the greenback, 181.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX