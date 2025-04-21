Vistra's signature award recognizes commitment to outstanding service, an inclusive supply chain, and resilient business practices

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces that Gemma Renewable Power, the renewable team of Gemma Power Systems ("Gemma"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Argan, has been recognized as a supply chain leader through Vistra's annual Nexus Awards program. This award honors companies and individuals for their commitment to utilizing an inclusive supply chain and workforce while also engaging in resilient business practices when partnering with Vistra.

Gemma Renewable Power was honored with the 2025 Nexus Award for Partner of the Year. This award is presented to business entities, who, through the power of partnership, demonstrate their commitment to business success through inclusion. The company has partnered with Vistra for more than three years to provide Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The team consists of professionals with significant expertise in developing, designing, constructing, commissioning, and operating large-scale power projects. Before formalizing the partnership, there was a lengthy evaluation process and Gemma has successfully exceeded expectations and proven to be an outstanding partner in every aspect, assisting Vistra to achieve and exceed supply chain diversity goals while increasing value to the business.

"Our suppliers, partners, and employees are key to our success at Vistra," said Heather Herndon Wright, Vistra's director of supply chain diversity and sustainability. "Building a broad supply chain network aligns with our core principles of doing business the right way and serving our stakeholders. We're proud to recognize these partners who share these commitments and help strengthen our competitive advantage."

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 2025 Nexus Award for Partner of the Year from Vistra," said Charles E. Collins, IV, Gemma's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit of our team, and to the strong partnerships we've built with our suppliers. Together with Vistra, we are accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future, and we look forward to continuing this impactful journey in the years ahead."

About Gemma Power Systems

Gemma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Argan, is a leading EPC services company providing innovative solutions for the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Their wide-ranging and comprehensive experience comprises over 15 GW of installed capacity including combined cycle and simple cycle natural gas power generating plants, biomass-fired power plants, solar facilities, wind farms, biofuel plants and other environmental facilities. Additional information about Gemma Power Systems can be found at www.gemmapower.com.

About Argan

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of construction and related services to the power industry. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated industrial construction, fabrication and plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

