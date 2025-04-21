BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro pulled back against the U.S. dollar and the yen in the New York session on Monday.The euro retreated to 1.1481 against the greenback, from an early 3-1/2-year high of 1.1572.The euro eased to 161.78 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 162.67. This may be compared to an early 4-day low of 161.58.The currency may challenge support around 1.09 against the greenback and 155.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX